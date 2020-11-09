Craven CC receives grant from International Paper Foundation to bolster high school program

Craven CC recently received a $1,000 grant from the International Paper Foundation to help purchase textbooks for the college’s Career & College Promise (CCP) program. This grant is one of many examples of the community’s unwavering support of the college in providing accessible education.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, New Bern Mill. “We are proud to support Craven Community College as they continue to make an impact on education throughout Craven County.”

The CCP program allows high school students to take college classes that are completely tuition free. All high school juniors and seniors that reside in Craven County are eligible for the CCP program, including public, private and home-schooled students. Upon graduating high school, CCP students are then able to apply college credits toward accelerating the completion of a college certificate, diploma or associate degree. College credits are also transferrable to four-year universities.

“The generous grant apportioned by International Paper will benefit our Career & College Promise program in a multitude of positive and progressive ways,” said Executive Director of Career Programs Sarah Sawyer, who was instrumental in the grant process. “Our young students, just beginning their collegiate academic journeys here at Craven, are supported by this grant for the cost of their textbooks, which is immensely important for removing potential roadblocks to equal access to courses, course materials and creating a more equitable allocation of resources to support student engagement.”

CCP students can select from either the Career-Technical Pathway or the College Transfer Pathway. The Career-Technical Pathway is ideal for career-minded students who wish to pursue a Craven CC certificate program that aligns with their current career goals. The College Transfer Pathway is a good choice for students who plan to enroll in a transfer program to attend a four-year university, allowing them to complete many of the core general education classes required during the first two years of a four-year degree.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College