Ringing the Bell in Memory of Craven County Residents who Died from COVID-19

We’ve been ringing the bell for loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Craven County, NC, since September 28, 2020.

Every Friday we stand on the sidewalk next to Christ Church on Middle Street and ring the bell a few minutes after 2 p.m. We wait for the large church bells to ring so our smaller bell will be heard.

Although we do not know the names of those who died, we believe they deserve to be recognized, hoping that it brings comfort to their families and friends.

If you lost a loved one and want to say their name before we ring the bell (or we can for you) in their memory, please let us know.

We would also be honored to share their story or obituary (including their photo) on NewBernNow.com.

Please let us know if you want to take a turn in remembering lives lost.

Any life lost to the virus is one too many. We hope this gesture encourages others to take this pandemic seriously. We can all do our part to save lives by wearing a mask, socially distancing, hand washing/sanitizing, and disinfecting public spaces.

Send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card