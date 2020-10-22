Hundreds will Walk to End Alzheimer’s Across New Bern on October 25

Craven County Residents Set to Walk as Individuals, Families and Small Teams to Raise Awareness and Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

WHAT:

On October 25, hundreds of Craven County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®– New Bern. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Craven County as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams, instead of hosting a large gathering.

On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ computers and tablets. A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format on Walk day at Galley Stores and Marina in New Bern.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 25, 2020

2:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony (watch via tinyurl.com/wteanewbern)

3:00 p.m. – Walk begins

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Promise Garden Viewing Hours

WHERE:

Walk – All across Craven County on sidewalks, tracks and trails.

Promise Garden – Galley Stores and Marina, 300 E Front St, New Bern

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Hickory, Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, North Wilkesboro, Robeson County, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register for any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

By Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association