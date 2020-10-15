Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event

Saturday, October 17, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Craven Community College, 800 College Court in New Bern

We will be taking proper COVID 19 precautions. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times.

Accepted Materials:

Latex and oil paints, used motor oil, lawn and garden fertilizer and pesticides, farm pesticides, gasoline, drain openers, paint thinners, cooking oil, anti-freeze and batteries.

Non-Acceptable Materials:

Gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious, biological, or radioactive wastes or commercial waste.

No Mystery Cans! Everything must be labeled or easily identified.

For more information call 252-633-1564 or e-mail bobbi@crswma.com.

By Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership