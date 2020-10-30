Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road in New Bern

New Bern Parks and Recreation is a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation. The drive-thru FREE TREE EVENT is made possible by partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and International Paper.

To register, visit our parks & recreation page online at NewBernNC.gov.

Advance registration is recommended. Trees will be given away in 5-gallon containers. Information will be provided on proper planting, pruning and general tree care. 11 different species of trees will be available to choose from. Limit one tree per car.

For additional information, call 252-639-2901

By: Foster Hughes, Director, New Bern Parks & Recreation