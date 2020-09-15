Virtual Ribbon Cutting for RCS’s Veteran’s Housing Facility

Religious Community Services (RCS) is pleased to announce the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony LIVE on Facebook. The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 17 starting at 5:00pm. Due to COVID restrictions, RCS is going live so as many people as possible can safely visit the facility to see the impressive changes that have been made over the last couple of years.

Since 1982, RCS has been serving our community to provide food, shelter, clothing, education, pharmacy, and emergency relief. The facility has been completely renovated to meet the growing needs of our tri-county area.

In addition to an expanded Community Kitchen and Emergency Shelter, RCS has designed and built a temporary Veteran’s Housing Facility on campus. There are six private rooms equipped with a shared kitchen, media center, and utility room. RCS is working closely with a Veteran’s Counselor to help veterans transition from homelessness to independent living.

Tune in to Facebook Live on Thursday, September 17 starting at 5pm to hear a few words from Executive Director, Zeb Hough, as well as several board members, staff and local officials. This event has been a long time coming and is the direct result of a generous community, hard work and a dedicated staff, board and BEE Committee. Religious Community Services will continue to build, engage, and empower our community through established programs and services whose goal is to promote self-efficiency.

By Shannon LuQuire, Trade Ideas, Inc.