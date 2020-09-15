Saint Paul Supporting Hurricane Relief Efforts

Students raise funds, model generosity in action

As a result of Hurricane Laura, many churches, schools, and communities in the Diocese of Lake Charles, Louisiana have been destroyed. Each Friday during the month of September, Saint Paul Catholic School is offering students the opportunity to dress out of uniform for the day, provided that they contribute a monetary donation of between $1 – $5. All donations will be collected and sent to the Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana.

To date, there is only one Catholic school in the diocese that is able to open. It was through the outpouring of generosity from others that our own community was able to make the recovery it did following Hurricane Florence. Now Saint Paul would like to pay this forward. The fostering of virtuous traits is valued with high regard at Saint Paul Catholic School. This month, students are focusing on generosity and they have been given a perfect opportunity to model this virtue in action.

Saint Paul Catholic School is a ministry of Saint Paul Parish. It is dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual, physical, and social development of each student. Saint Paul strives to educate the whole child and welcomes students of all faiths.

For more information, please contact Principal Deacon David Kierski at 252-633-0100.

By Bob Mackowski, Marketing Coordinator, Saint Paul Catholic School