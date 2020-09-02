New Bern’s Resiliency Plan Kicks Off with New Website & Virtual Public Meeting

The City of New Bern is undertaking a bold new effort at flood mitigation and resiliency planning and we need your help. Residents and visitors remember the devastating effects of hurricane Florence in eastern North Carolina, and the images of hurricane Laura’s devastation in Texas and Louisiana illustrate the need for hazard mitigation and resiliency planning in coastal communities.

Earlier this year, the City began working with our consultant partners on a multi-phase, long term hazard mitigation and resiliency plan that will include significant public input. Once it is complete, the City hopes this plan will become a model for other coastal communities. We invite you to be a part of this endeavor as we work together to plan for New Bern’s future.

Here’s How You Can Get Involved:

Complete our public participation survey! It will only take a few minutes. Access the survey here. The survey launched today and will close on September 24th, 2020. Encourage your family and friends to participate too! We will post the results once the survey closes. Subscribe to our mailing list. Sign up for the latest updates, meetings, and other information as it becomes available by clicking here & completing the form. Visit our project webpage often. The project webpage will host all information relating to this initiative, including the project schedule and resources available for download. It will be continually updated with the latest information and news. Get social! Connect with us on social media by following the City of New Bern on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram. Email us. Have a question, comment, or concern about the resiliency plan? Contact us at resiliency@newbernnc.gov and we’ll respond in a timely manner.

Lastly, we invite you to virtually attend our first public meeting on Thursday, September 10th from 6 – 7 p.m. The meeting flyer, including instructions on how to attend, is available here. This meeting will include a discussion on resiliency and hazard mitigation and will introduce our consultant partners. We’ll talk about what mitigation and resiliency planning means for New Bern and our next steps in this process. We hope you can join us!

By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer, City of New Bern