Call for artists for Mum’s the Word, an exhibition associated with Mumfest – Now MumFeast

Drop Off: September 25th and 26th

Artwalk Reception: October 9th

Mumfest : October 9th – 11th

Pick Up November 3rd and 4th

Craven Arts Council & Gallery in cooperation with Swiss Bear is proud to present the annual “Mum’s the Word” exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. in downtown New Bern. This exhibition highlights local artists and the annual Mumfest – now MumFeast. Celebrating New Bern’s annual Mumfest, “Mum’s the Word” gives local artists of all mediums, skill levels, and styles a chance to exhibit and sell work in the downtown area. One work will also be selected to be the 2021 Mumfest logo, featured on tee shirts, bags, banners and other promotional materials.

As a part of “MumFeast”, the Craven Arts Council & Gallery will also be hosting a Chalk Art Competition every Friday night during the month of October from 5 – 7 p.m. Sign up on the Craven Arts Council website or by calling the Craven Arts Council at 252-638-2577. The CAC&G will also host artists at the Bank of the Arts every Saturday doing demonstrations and selling their work from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit our website at cravenarts.org.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information please contact: Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron