Habitat for Humanity of Craven County Breaks Ground on Goldsboro Street

Habitat for Humanity broke ground with future homeowner, K’Tia Thompson & family

Habitat for Humanity staff, board members, volunteers, K’Tia Thompson (future homeowner) and her friends and family gathered together to celebrate the start of construction at 1110 Goldsboro St. The groundbreaking ceremony marks a new chapter for the future homeowner in an area with familial roots. Her grandfather built on that land years ago and soon it will become her land with the newly-built home. K’Tia recalls growing up and spending most of her life in the area and she is so excited to finally have a place to call her own. Soon construction will begin and K’Tia will be building with her family, friends, community volunteers, other Habitat for Humanity of Craven County homebuyers with the direction and supervision of Habitat for Humanity of Craven County Construction Team.

In addition to building a new home on Goldsboro St., Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is looking to improve the surrounding streets in the area through the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The program will primarily focus on homeowners who need assistance with small exterior repairs, exterior painting, and landscaping work. If you are a resident on Goldsboro St., Lagrange St., Jarvis St., or E. Rose St., and you are interested in applying to work with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County contact Antoinette Boskey, Neighborhood Revitalization Director, at 252-633-9599, ext. 107.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County partners with qualified first-time homebuyers to build new construction homes and then finances interest-free loans for qualified applicants through the First Time Homebuyer Program. In addition to the physical improvement of a living situation, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County provides homebuyer education and financial literacy to prepare first time homebuyers for homeownership and long term skill development. If you are interested in applying for the First Time Homebuyer Program, please contact Betsy McDonald at 252-633-9599, ext. 105.

In addition to new construction, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County’s Neighborhood Revitalization program focuses on improving the quality of life with residents through various repair initiatives including: critical home repair, focused on storm recovery, a brush with kindness designed to spruce up neighborhoods, and resident empowerment through education. If you are interested in learning more about Neighborhood Revitalization please contact Antoinette Boskey at 252-633-9599, ext. 107.

By Betsy McDonald, Homeowner Service Program, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County