Critters Call for Entry

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking artist submissions for their annual “Critters” exhibition taking place in November and December of 2020. Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on September 30th to our website.

Craven Arts Council’s annual Critters exhibition seeks to showcase local art and give Craven County an exhibition of easily relatable works through the animals they care for and love. Submissions are open to any artist residing in North Carolina, with no entry fee to submit. All works must be smaller than 48” in any dimension, and all works must be for sale. Artists are asked to complete the application by 11:59 p.m., September 30th. CAC&G will review the submission and notify artists by 5 p.m. October 15th.

The exhibition will take place during the months of November and December, with receptions during the downtown New Bern Artwalks, 5 – 8 p.m. on November 13th and December 11th. Drop off of work will be November 3rd and 4th and pick up will be January 2nd, 2021.

For more information, visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern or call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.