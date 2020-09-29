Brandy Baxter in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to host an exhibition of work from Brandy Baxter. This exhibition will be on display in our Director’s Gallery for the month of October. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on October 9th, during the Downtown New Bern ArtWalk.

Brandy Baxter was born and raised in Pamlico County, where she discovered her love for painting and drawing. She pursued her Associates in Fine Arts at Craven Community College and has continued her practice since. She is an active artist within the New Bern Community. Her work has been featured at Greater Good Gallery, The Gallery on Craven Co-op, StarDust Gallery and now the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Brandy now works as a tattoo artist at Lucky Street Tattoos where she showcases her talent in yet another form. Baxter speaking on her work said, “My inspirations come from many different sources, mainly music, but also the world around me.”

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information please contact: Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwynn Narron, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.