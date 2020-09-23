Bosch Community Fund Awards Grant to Craven County Schools

The Bosch Community Fund awarded a $9,950 grant to Craven County Schools to support the “Leader in Me – Leading the Way” program at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School.

Dan Palimetakis, principal at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School (VFL), explains, “The “Leader in Me” is a philosophy in academic learning which provides a holistic, school-wide experience. It creates a common language and culture with commonplace, age-appropriate ways to integrate the principles of personal leadership and effectiveness into core subjects and curriculum. Leader in Me schools report a decline in discipline problems along with an increase in student, parent and teacher satisfaction, common language, and parent engagement.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support Craven County Schools implementation of an evidence-based model that uses teaching practices to promote social and emotional learning for students in kindergarten through sixth grade,” said David Dysinger, Vice President Dishwasher Product Division, at BSH Home Appliances Corporation. “Creating ways to boost youth leadership development is a win-win for the future of the community and for Bosch.”

Darlene Brown, executive director, Partners In Education said, “The teachers and staff at VFL have proven they are engaged in ongoing learning and development as leaders, while championing leadership for their school. They are eager to fully deploy this program. The 2020-21 school year will be their third year of implementation. Learning will look different for all our students going forward and executing Leader in Me principles will be important now, more than ever.”

By: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education