The Four C’s offers Something for Everyone!

Unique Gifts, Toys, Gemstones, Shoes, Clothes, and Camping Supplies

Mary Davidson and The Four C’s Shop have been part of the fabric of Downtown New Bern since the late 1980’s.

Mary told us, “We started out as an outdoor store and then people really wanted us to have gifts, so I got gifts and toys for the kids. I really want something that’s creative, but not expensive. Like we sell the wooden snakes and kids really love those”.

Walking into the shop, I’m always drawn to the semi-precious gemstones and arrowheads. I asked Mary about their popularity and she replied, “We sell a ton of those rocks”.

The Four C’s offers casual clothing, travel accessories, camping and hiking supplies, jewelry, New Bern t-shirts, bookbags, hats, science and nature toys, shoes and boots, to baby clothing with popular brands like, Dansko, Keen, Eagle Creek, The North Face, Royal Robbins, to name a few.

After 35 plus years in business, Mary explained, “It’s still here because I’m stubborn. I would have made more money doing other things, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

She continued by saying, “I could retire, but I like being part of Downtown New Bern”.

Mary’s Corgis’, Abby and Penny are local celebrities. When people see Mary walking the dogs, a lot of locals automatically associate them with The Four C’s. It’s a great branding strategy that I don’t think Mary considered, but they definitely help draw visitors into the shop.

We encourage you to buy local. Visit The Four C’s at 250 Middle St. in New Bern, cal 252-636-3285 or check out their website.

Wendy Card