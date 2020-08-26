ReStore InStore Silent Auction ends this Friday

On August 3rd, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern, introduced its first monthly ReStore InStore Silent Auction. This Friday, August 28, is the last day to record bids on one or more of 18 unique items displayed in a special room for inspection. Those with winning bids will be called after this weekend and will have two days to stop by the ReStore to pay, with up to five days to pick up items.

“This first month of our monthly InStore Silent Auction event has brought some new faces into the ReStore and we’ve had a chance to show off some of the other great inventory on our sales floor,” explained Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager. “The September InStore Auction will begin on September 1st and many of the items displayed will have a nautical theme. Once again, there will be a variety of unique pieces, with a range of prices, but every item will be a great value!” she continued.

Registration is required to receive a Bidder Number each month, but bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on an item. There is no cost to register as a Bidder.

Anyone interested in donating gently used furniture, appliances, tools, household items, or more to the ReStore can call 252-633-5512 to arrange for a pick up. The administrative offices of Habitat for Humanity of Craven County are located at 321 Fleet Street in New Bern. Anyone interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is encouraged to call Michelle Hooper at 252-633-9599 for further information.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher on Behalf of Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager