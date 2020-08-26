Public Input Meeting for Stanley White Recreation Center

August 31, 2020 from 3 – 7 p.m.

The Omega Center, 800 Cedar Street

New Bern Parks and Recreation will host a public input meeting regarding the Stanley White Recreation Center. This drop-in style meeting will be open from 3 – 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and share your thoughts. CPL: Architecture – Engineering – Planning will be on site to guide participants through this process and receive comments.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged. Please wear a face mask.

For additional information, contact New Bern Parks and Recreation – 252.639.2901 Visit our parks and recreation page online at NewBernNC.gov.

By Foster Hughes, Director of Parks and Recreation