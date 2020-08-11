New Bern Civitan Club holding Rib Fundraiser on September 5

Slow cooked ribs with or without BBQ sauce

The New Bern Civitan Club is holding a Rib Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, September 5 of Labor Day weekend.

Order Full Rack for $18 by September 3 at noon and pickup on September 5 From 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly located at 1208 Simmons Street.

Cash or Check (preferred) payable to New Bern Civitan Club. Pick up reserved orders via Drive Through Lane in the parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m.

Make your order by email at CivitanRibs@gmail.com or by calling Randy King at 252-670-9912.

Please order early as there will be only a limited number of racks of ribs sold.

Our club is dedicated to helping the less fortunate, with a primary focus on intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about the New Bern Civitan Club, visit newberncivitanclub.org.

By Maureen Comer