Neuse River/Flanner’s Beach Campground – Great Place to Relax

Getting back to nature can help as a much-needed distraction during these crazy times as long as we camp responsibly when it comes to combating the virus. The campsites at Neuse River/Flanner’s Beach (NR/FB) are nestled among pines and hardwoods and are well-spaced between other campers.

Camping is a chance for you to see wildlife in their natural habitat. Why watch someone else’s experiences online when you can have your own? They don’t compare!

The campground also has walking and biking trails.

If you open your mind, it may help you engage with your senses. Somehow cooking over the campfire tastes better and your worries escape you with the change of environment. You may be able to get a better night’s sleep!

The NR/FB Campground is located off Flanner’s Beach Rd. between New Bern and Havelock. They offer 41 campsites starting at $20 per/night for non-electric sites. Electric sites cost $5 more and can accommodate tents and RV’s, but there’s no full RV hookups. Fees are reduced to $10 if you have: Interagency Pass, Golden Passport, National Forest Passport, or a Disabled Veterans Pass.

Their information board also included payment options, “Envelopes for payment are in the green drop box. You must pay for each night you stay. Check out time is 11 a.m. and check in time is after 1 p.m. Reserve your site online except for first come, first serve sites (10, 11, 15, 19, 29, and 31). Make your reservation by calling 877-444-6777 or online here: recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234718.

Sites include a grill/fire ring, picnic table, and lantern pole.

Bring your dog(s), but know there’s a 2 dog maximum. According to their information board, “Help make the outdoor experience enjoyable for you, your dog and all the forest’s users” by keeping “your pet under physical restraint at all times. You are required to keep your do on a leash at the campsite and other day use facilities”.

The Camp Host’s phone number is available on the information board at the entrance to the campground.

As far as firewood, “North Carolina prohibits the interstate and intrastate (within state) movement of firewood (hardwood, softwood, seasoned and green) from federal and state quarantined areas to prevent the spread of invasive forest pest species.“ – dontmovefirewood.org

Flanner’s Beach Recreation Area and Beach are closed to the public due to extensive damage from Hurricane Florence.

Also, alcohol is not allowed.

If you prefer a quieter or no fee option, you can camp for free in undeveloped areas in the Croatan National Forest.

For everyone’s safety, socially distance, use hand sanitizer, and keep your face mask handy in case you come in close contact with others.

Camping is a great way to make memories – even if it rains, you’ll have a good story to tell!

Wendy Card