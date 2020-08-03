Living in New Bern Now – Episode 150

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Dr. Dawn Baldwin-Gibson (Peletah Ministries) and Reeshema Walker (NC Works).
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:17 – Today’s Trivia Contest
3:14 – RV Trip to Tybee Island
8:48 – New Bern Historical Society – Virtual Presentations
10:07 – The Baxter Clock
10:55 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds
13:05 – Ghostwalk 2020
14:16 – Saxx Bradbury Show
16:13 – Interview with Dr. Dawn Baldwin-Gibson of Peletah Ministries (Trauma Informed School, Hurricane Preparedness, Eastern NC Disaster Resources, Freedmen’s Bureau, and Presidential Elections Books)
26:49 – Interview with Reeshema Walker with NC Works (Jobs and Employment Opportunities, Training, and Community Partnerships)
35:38 – Tonywanda Jackson – Disabled Veteran Outreach Specialist
39:25 – Black Market Event
40:07 – Poetry Open Mic with Featured Poet Malaika King Albrecht
41:16 – Craven Arts Council & Gallery – “Unity” Community Sculpture
42:32 – Coastal Women’s Shelter Back to School Supply Drive
44:02 – Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isias
46:08 – Featured Artist: Jim Bisbee
47:14 – CCC Small Business Center Entrepreneur Series
48:04 – Peggy W. Barnes, Life Coach and Professional Organizer
48:41 – Buying and Selling Used Vehicles
52:00 – Joke Time with Laura
54:42 – Congratulations to Contest Winner, Eva Cross
54:54 – Ship Hauling Machine
Join us on August 6 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions sending us an email.
