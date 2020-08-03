Living in New Bern Now – Episode 150

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Dr. Dawn Baldwin-Gibson (Peletah Ministries) and Reeshema Walker (NC Works).

Listen to the audio version here:



Show notes:

1:17 – Today’s Trivia Contest

3:14 – RV Trip to Tybee Island

8:48 – New Bern Historical Society – Virtual Presentations

10:07 – The Baxter Clock

10:55 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds

13:05 – Ghostwalk 2020

14:16 – Saxx Bradbury Show

16:13 – Interview with Dr. Dawn Baldwin-Gibson of Peletah Ministries (Trauma Informed School, Hurricane Preparedness, Eastern NC Disaster Resources, Freedmen’s Bureau, and Presidential Elections Books)

26:49 – Interview with Reeshema Walker with NC Works (Jobs and Employment Opportunities, Training, and Community Partnerships)

35:38 – Tonywanda Jackson – Disabled Veteran Outreach Specialist

39:25 – Black Market Event

40:07 – Poetry Open Mic with Featured Poet Malaika King Albrecht

41:16 – Craven Arts Council & Gallery – “Unity” Community Sculpture

42:32 – Coastal Women’s Shelter Back to School Supply Drive

44:02 – Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isias

46:08 – Featured Artist: Jim Bisbee

47:14 – CCC Small Business Center Entrepreneur Series

48:04 – Peggy W. Barnes, Life Coach and Professional Organizer

48:41 – Buying and Selling Used Vehicles

52:00 – Joke Time with Laura

54:42 – Congratulations to Contest Winner, Eva Cross

54:54 – Ship Hauling Machine

Join us on August 6 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wendy Card