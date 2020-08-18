Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 152

Extraordinary Deeds, Job Opportunities, Entrepreneur Counseling and Latest Happenings
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
During the show, we had a mental health tip, talked about the Volt Center and Small Business Center, things to do in and around town, and much more! We also had a Contest!
The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Aimee Schulze, Deborah Kania, and Jeff Schulze.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:35 – Today’s Trivia Contest
3:49 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds
4:33 – City 3 TV
5:25 – COVID-19 in Our Community Presentation
12:11 – Drone Training
13:37 – Find The Baby
16:37 – Mental Health Tips by Aimee Schulze (StillWaters)
21:00 – Recognizing the need for Counseling
23:42 – Online Resources for ALANON and NAMI
26:02 – Destigmatizing Mental Health
30:22 – Interview with Deborah Kania (Craven CC’s Small Business Center)
31:52 – Small Business Counseling
34:47 – Fall Entrepreneur Series
39:09 – Interview with Jeff Schulze (Craven CC’s VOLT Center)
42:27 – VOLT Center Classes and Programs
43:42 – Job Opportunities
52:32 – Arts Around Town
54:14 – New Bern Farmers Market
54:37 – Joke Time with Laura
55:51 – Answer to Trivia Contest
56:57 – Ghosts of New Bern
57:50 – Eat in the Streets
