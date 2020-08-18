Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 152



Extraordinary Deeds, Job Opportunities, Entrepreneur Counseling and Latest Happenings

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

During the show, we had a mental health tip, talked about the Volt Center and Small Business Center, things to do in and around town, and much more! We also had a Contest!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Aimee Schulze, Deborah Kania, and Jeff Schulze.

Listen to the audio version here:



Show notes:

1:35 – Today’s Trivia Contest

3:49 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds

4:33 – City 3 TV

5:25 – COVID-19 in Our Community Presentation

12:11 – Drone Training

13:37 – Find The Baby

16:37 – Mental Health Tips by Aimee Schulze (StillWaters)

21:00 – Recognizing the need for Counseling

23:42 – Online Resources for ALANON and NAMI

26:02 – Destigmatizing Mental Health

30:22 – Interview with Deborah Kania (Craven CC’s Small Business Center)

31:52 – Small Business Counseling

34:47 – Fall Entrepreneur Series

39:09 – Interview with Jeff Schulze (Craven CC’s VOLT Center)

42:27 – VOLT Center Classes and Programs

43:42 – Job Opportunities

52:32 – Arts Around Town

54:14 – New Bern Farmers Market

54:37 – Joke Time with Laura

55:51 – Answer to Trivia Contest

56:57 – Ghosts of New Bern

57:50 – Eat in the Streets

Wendy Card