Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 154

Arts, Pets, Driving and Life in a River Town!

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area.

Watch:

Listen:



Show notes:

00:39 – Today’s Trivia Contest

2:46 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds

3:04 – Historical Society Golf Tournament

5:55 – Hurricane Laura

6:58 – Special thanks to EMT’s, CarolinaEast Medical Center and J & S Towing

7:35 – Featured Artist: Zach Frailey, The Uprooted Photographer

9:03 – New Bern Aquatics Center

10:00 – Movies in the Park

11:08 – Stanley Hall Recreation Center – Public Input Meeting

12:47 – Play Music on the Porch Day

14:57 – Mairin Narron, Craven Arts Council & Gallery

22:45 – Tommy Bell, Craven Pamlico Animal Services Shelter

37:27 – Mark Ezzell, Director, NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program

44:40 – Social Media Minute

48:47 – Elizabeth Pope, Executive Director, Atlantic Dance Theatre

49:55 – Bach and Forward

50:58 – Programs for Underserved Kids using Dance

56:18 – Todd Shuart Retires from Eastern Carolina YMCA

56:55 – Joke Time

57:37 – Trivia Answer

Join us on September 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card