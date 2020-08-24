Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 153

Disappearing Guests, City Hall Community Meetings, Hobbies, and More!

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area.

Listen to the audio version here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

00:58 – Today’s Trivia Contest

4:13 – COVID-19 Procedures at NC Courts

4:40 – Law Offices of Oliver & Cheek

6:49 – Downtown Patio available for Meetings and Events

7:45 – Island Creek Trail

8:35 – “No Bite Me” Natural Insect Repellent

9:38 – The Reactive Voice

11:46 – “You Can Make a Living at That” Book

15:00 – Social Media Minute

17:41 – United Badges Blood Drive

21:28 – Tastebud Adventure

28:09 – Drive-In Movies

29:04 – Public Input Meeting for Stanley White Recreation Center

30:05 – Community Presentation for Natural Disaster Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Plan

33:25 – Local Computer Repair and IT Services

37:53 – Gardens at Tryon Palace

39:32 – Religious Community Services Food Pantry and Community Kitchen in need of Critical Items

43:30 – “Break a Leg”

47:45 – Virtual Presentations of “Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds”

49:48 – Small Town News Podcast

53:05 – Answer to Trivia Question

54:00 – Explore New Bern

54:50 – Creatures in the Neuse River and it’s Tributaries

Join us on August 27 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card