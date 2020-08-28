Craven County Partners In Education Announces Membership Drive

As a non-profit organization, Craven County Partners In Education relies on the support of its membership to help fund the essential role it plays in supporting Craven County Schools to become the best public school system in North Carolina.

Mike McCoy, PIE President, explains, “As we start the new school year, you have probably seen the tag line for PIE, ‘Together, We Are Partners.’ What makes this Membership Drive so important is that together we grow the seeds for the success of our beginning teachers through a new Beginning Teachers’ Store. Together we fund creative and innovative projects in Craven County Schools classrooms and Stuff the Bus for our in-need students.”

The 2020 PIE Membership Drive is a two-month initiative where community members and school system employees are encouraged to join PIE. For as little as $15 as part of the One-Time Payment Program, anyone can join and support PIE, but what makes this Membership Drive exciting is that everyone who joins will also be eligible for the following drawings (members are eligible for each consecutive drawing ) :

Join by Monday, September 28 – Drawing for $150 cash on Wednesday, September 30

Join by Monday, October 5 – Drawing for $125 cash on Wednesday, October 7

Join by Monday, October 12 – Drawing for $100 cash on Wednesday, October 14

Join by Monday, October 19 – Drawing for $75cash on Wednesday, October 21

Darlene Brown, Executive Director of PIE, said, “Each school level (elementary, middle, and high/early college) with the highest percentage of participants in the One-Time Payment Program will be awarded $500. Each school encourages parents and staff to join so they can win the $500. It is very competitive among the schools, so be sure and mark your payment with which school you want to receive credit!”

Don Brinkley, PIE Past President, says, “I ask that as you decide to support PIE, take a moment and visit the PIE website at https://cravenpartners.com/ and review a few of our achievements this past school year. From a successful Virtual PIE Spring Luncheon with the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Curtis Jones, as our guest speaker, to the many grants and programs funded through generous donations, we can truly say ‘Together, We Are Partners!’”

Winners of the drawings will be contacted by phone or email and will be listed on the PIE website and social media pages. For more information, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321.

By Darlene Brown