Craven CC’s Small Business Center relocates to Volt Center

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Small Business Center (SBC) recently relocated to the college’s Volt Center campus near downtown New Bern. The SBC’s new location will allow more space to meet with current and prospective small business owners while serving a wider range of clients.

“The biggest challenge we face is to help existing small business owners stay in business during this pandemic,” said Deborah Kania, SBC director. “We are also seeing people laid off from their jobs, and wanting or needing to start a new business. We are trying our best to be responsive and resourceful.”

The award-winning SBC at Craven CC supports the development of new businesses and growth of existing businesses in Craven County. They provide workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners, personalized small business advising and resources to help people successfully start and operate a small business. The majority of services and workshops are available at no cost.

Craven CC’s SBC was previously located in the Brock Administration Building on the New Bern campus. It is among 58 located at community colleges across North Carolina. They are now serving clients at the college’s New Bern, Havelock and Volt Center campuses.

For more information, visit the SBC website at cravencc.edu/sbc, call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College