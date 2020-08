CEP Landfill and Transfer Station extend hours for cleaning up after Isaias

The Coastal Environmental Partnership’s facilities will be open later than normal on Saturday, August 8, 2020 to allow for additional Hurricane Isaias cleanup.

The Tuscarora Landfill and Newport Transfer Station will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Grantsboro Transfer Station will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

By Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership