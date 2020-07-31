Community Youth invited to assist in construction of local sculpture

August 4, 6, 8, 11, 13

Craven Arts Council is proud to announce the creation of a community sculpture entitled “Unity.” This twelve-foot-tall piece will be covered by area children with paper-mache to create a pair of clasping hands, symbolizing the strength and promise of our city when our citizens work together. Craven Arts invites parents to sign up their children to help with the project during two hours shifts from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on August 4th, 6th, 8th, 11th, and 13th. Materials and lunch will be provided to participants, along with interactive local storytellers.

Unity is a twelve-foot-tall sculpture with a rebar subframe that will be attached to two concrete pads for final display. The representation of two hands represents the unity and strength of our community when working together and draws from the imagery of the local “Unity” mural on Broad Street. Just as the piece represents the strength of the community working together, Craven Arts is asking the community to help with the creation of the piece, a large work that would only be possible by working collectively. The piece will later be painted and installed at a yet to be determined location once dry.

Craven Arts Council has scheduled 10 working sessions for the piece, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on August 4th, 6th, 8th, 11th, and 13th. In order to maintain accordance with state directives on COVID-19, only six children will be scheduled per shift. All youth will be supervised by volunteers, but parents are encouraged to stay and help. Participants in either shift can receive a free lunch at 1 p.m., which will be accompanied by a storyteller.

The sculpture will be worked on and assembled in the parking lot of Broad Street Christian Church, 802 Broad St. in New Bern.

Sign up for youth will be done through Craven Arts Council & Gallery’s website at cravenarts.org/unity-project.html. Adults interested in volunteering for the project may contact Craven Arts Council at 252-638-2577 or info@cravenarts.org.

For more information please contact Jonathan Burger, Interim Executive Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.