Hope For The Warriors 30×30 Mindfulness Challenge to Provide Tools to Manage Mental Well-Being

Kicking off August 10 and running through September 8, Hope For The Warriors is hosting a 30X30 Mindfulness Challenge aiming to encourage civilian and military family participants to stay grounded during the ongoing pandemic and beyond.

The 30-day challenge focuses on the mind-body aspect of wellness including yoga, breathwork, mindfulness, journaling, and other aspects of mental well-being for up to 30 minutes a day. Registered participants will have access to daily exercises with a goal of building healthy habits and creating a sustainable practice. The content will progress over the course of the event, beginning with five-minute daily sessions and working toward 30 minutes of mindfulness at the culmination of the challenge.

“Across the world, we’re all embracing uncertain and stressful times and we at Hope For The Warriors are excited to share mental and physical exercises through the 30×30 Mindfulness Challenge to help bring a sense of calm and control within ourselves,” said Steve Bartomioli, Hope For The Warriors senior director, Sports & Recreation. “Even though the daily program ends a few days prior, this journey takes us to September 11, a day that warrants all Americans to stop and mindfully remember how the lives of our neighbors and our country were forever changed.”

Interested participants can register for the free mindfulness challenge at any time before August 10 or during the duration of the challenge at hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30mindfulness. For a donation of $30, participants can received a 30X30 Mindfulness Challenge t-shirt.

Also, with registration, participants can join the 30X30 Mindfulness Challenge Facebook event where people can post pictures of their progress and support others. In addition, participants have the option of creating a personal fundraising site supporting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

For more information or to sign up for the 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30mindfulness.

About Hope For The Warriors:

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 30,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 140 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 27,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

By Erin McCloskey, Erin McCloskey LLC