VEBCOG AGVET Program: Easing the Transition of the Military Community into the Civilian Business Sector

New Bern, NC – On Monday, July 13, 2020 in New Bern, NC; Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden (VEBCOG), along with the University of Mount Olive’s Agricultural Department and North Carolina State University’s Farm School Extension, will begin the first session of the Agricultural Veterans (AGVET) training program. This training program will be conducted virtually (due to Covid-19 restrictions) and seeks to increase the number of ranchers and farmers along with improving the employability of unemployed and disabled veterans.

This program is open to ALL military members within North Carolina: active duty, reservist, retirees, veterans and spouses. The AGVET training program will consist of two independent 6-week long sessions. The AGVET training program addresses all the necessary skills and tools needed to start a successful business in agriculture. There is no cost associated with the attendance of this program, and all of the needed personal protective equipment (i.e. masks, gloves and hand sanitizer) will be provided free of charge.

The first training session will take place on July 13, 2020 to August 17, 2020 (hosted via Zoom by UMO). Farm Tours dependent on “Stay at home orders.”

The second training session will take place on August 25, 2020 to October 27, 2020 (hosted via Zoom by NCSU). Farm Tours dependent on “Stay at home orders.”

According to the Department of Labor over 667,000 veterans reside in the state of NC. In 2017, over 48,000 NC veterans had incomes below the poverty level and more than 32,000 NC veterans were unemployed. Just this month, the unemployment rate for veterans has increased by 11% from that of 3% in April 2020. Times are uncertain, but the AGVET training program provides one guarantee: the opportunity to build a skill set that will last a lifetime, training that will help start a new agricultural business, and skills that will put food on the table. Registration is required. Please contact Tiffaney Boone, VEBCOG AGVET Program Coordinator, at tiffaney.vebcog.coordination@gmail.com to request an application.

Submitted by: Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden