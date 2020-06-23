Town of Pine Knoll Shores to Host Its Inaugural Kayak for The Warriors Golf Tournament

July 31 event to benefit Hope For The Warriors
Pine Knoll Shores, NC – Registration is now open for the July 31 Kayak for the Warriors inaugural golf tournament benefiting the nonprofit Hope For The Warriors.
Hosted by the Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its volunteer team, the event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast. The shotgun start tournament is $75 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin, a putting contest, and more. Players will also be able to purchase mulligans.
This is the 13th year the Town of Pine Knoll Shores has hosted events benefiting Hope For The Warriors. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual kayak race and gala have been cancelled for 2020.
“Despite having to cancel two major events this year, we are looking forward to starting another tradition of offering a golf tournament,” said Jean McDanal, Kayak for the Warriors event organizer. “We are putting all of our energies into making this a very memorable event. We continue to take donations for hole sponsorships at $100 each for both individuals and businesses. I think everyone is looking forward to getting out and playing.”
“It’s an honor to have the Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its committed residents kicking off the 13th year of this community fundraiser,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “We know navigating events through the ongoing pandemic hasn’t been easy and appreciate all the Town and the volunteers are doing to keep the events safe while having fun and supporting our local military families.”
Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $600,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.
Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
Pre-registration is required for the golf tournament by July 15 at k4tw.org.
To learn more about Kayak for the Warriors visit k4tw.org or for questions email coordinator@k4tw.org.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Submitted by: Erin McCloskey, Behalf of Hope For The Warriors