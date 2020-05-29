CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital Patient Visit

As the visitor restrictions remain in place through the COVID-19 pandemic, CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital staff continue to advocate for their patients and help them see their loved ones the best way they can during these unprecedented times. An untraditional “visit” through the window allowed recovering stroke patient Sheryl Rushton to see, “touch” and blow kisses to her husband and three daughters, which undoubtedly meant the world to this sweet Eastern NC family.
Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System