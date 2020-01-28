CarolinaEast Celebrates Opening of SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

New Bern, NC – Officials from CarolinaEast Health System, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU), UNC Health Care and the community attended a ceremonial Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting today at the newly opened SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

“This is a milestone in the history of CarolinaEast Health System, New Bern, Craven County and this entire Coastal Carolina region as we open the doors of the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center,” said Ray Leggett, President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System.

CarolinaEast leadership and staff, along with several SECU and UNC representatives, local public officials and hundreds of members of the community came together to celebrate this advancement in cancer care in our region. “This has truly been a team effort, as seen through our over 850 community donors of over 10 million dollars. I believe that speaks highly to the type of person that lives here and the type of community that we live in.” Mr. Leggett adds.

The day included a presentation and Ribbon Cutting, self-guided tours and educational sessions.

About CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System has been serving the growing needs of the coastal North Carolina community since 1963. In addition to the system’s flagship, 350 bed CarolinaEast Medical Center, CarolinaEast includes a rehabilitation hospital, free- standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, and numerous CarolinaEast Physician practices providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations, CarolinaEast Health System