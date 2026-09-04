Recap: New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting – June 19, 2026

New Bern Board of Aldermen adjusted the way tax transactions are reflected in the budget and approved the final FY 2026 budget ordinance on June 19.
The special meeting was held at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
Budget Administrator Tanya Harms reported that each year the city receives reimbursement for qualifying sales and use taxes from the NC Department of Revenue. The UNC School of Government and auditors recommended that the tax transactions be reflected in the budget and project ordinances as expenditures and revenues instead of recording taxes in balance sheet accounts.
Alderman Dana Outlaw began talking about drainage issues.
Alderman Trey Ferguson interrupted him and said, “I just want to make it clear that we’re not really deciding any kind of project that it sounds like Alderman Outlaw’s suggestion would be a better fit for maybe a smaller group to look at the design of these stormwater drainage projects than just what we’re here to do today.”
The aldermen approved amendments for the “Multi-year Grants Fund, 2019 Electric Improvements Project Fund, 212 Kale Road Project Fund, Entitlement Cities CDBG Fund, Drainage Improvements Project Fund and the Hurricane Florence Fund,” according to meeting minutes with James “Trey” Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), Robert “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) voted yes. Elainia “Lainy” White (Ward 4) and Barbara Best (Ward 5) were absent. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted for the motion.
The board also adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2026 that included the following, as noted in the meeting minutes:
– Sewer Fund: Sewer operations increased by an additional $135,000 to cover pumps, pipes, and fittings recently received; shared services were reduced by $110,000 instead of $223,000.
– Electric Fund: Electric operations increased from $689,972 to $835,972 to cover additional costs for cables, transformers, merchant credit card fees, etc.; transfer to fund balance was reduced from $3,585,800 to $3,343,00.
– Employees’ Benefit Insurance Funds increased from $1,450,100 to $1,550,100 to cover additional claims.
– Solid Waste Fund: Contracted services for brown goods were reduced, thus yielding a net zero to this fund.
Related news
The aldermen meeting schedule can be found here. Meeting agendas and packets can be found here. Meeting videos are available on City 3 TV and YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.