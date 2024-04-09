Plan moves forward for redevelopment of Sudan Temple property in New Bern

The Craven County Board of Commissioners approved a concept design for the redevelopment of the Sudan Temple property located on Broad Street in downtown New Bern, NC.
Oakley Collier Architects presented a redevelopment plan to the Board of Commissioners during their March 18, 2024 meeting.
According to the meeting minutes, Tim Oakley and David Collier “presented a conceptual design for the redevelopment of the Sudan Temple property which is necessary to include in the application process for a demolition permit for the old structure.”
“They explained the new structure will be connected to the existing building with a walkway and the design fulfills parking needs. The building would face the roundabout and be three stories tall with parking underneath. There is a rooftop area to provide an open-air meeting space for employees.”
“The structure would create 55,000 square feet of new space and provide parking spaces.”
“The key to the concept was to consolidate county government in one location with long range goals into the future.”
Commissioners Denny Bucher, Sherry Hunt, Thomas Mark, E. T. Mitchell, Beatrice Smith, voted to “approve this conceptual design to submit to the City of New Bern.” Chadwick Howard voted nay. Chairman Jason Jones was not present during the vote.
Gene Hodges, assistant county manager, told NewBernNow.com, “This drawing only represents what could be done with the property and has not been endorsed by the Board of Commissioners or staff.”
A hearing on a certificate of appropriateness is on the New Bern Preservation Commission’s April 17 meeting agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom at City Hall.
Video of the first 47 minutes of the five-hour meeting was uploaded to the county’s YouTube channel here.
