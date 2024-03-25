Zoning, health clinic, downtown parking among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – March 26

Notice of public hearing on the side of West Thurman Road in New Bern, NC. (NBN Photo)
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet on March 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom located at 300 Pollock St.

Items on the agenda include:

-Consider closing streets for the Neuse River Bridge Run and the New Bern Civic Theater’s Arts in April.

-Consider initiating the upset bid process for a property located on Lincoln Street.

-Presentation on the findings of a pavement condition survey.

-Conduct a public hearing and consider applying C-3 commercial zoning to 684 W. Thurman Road.

-Hold a public hearing and consider changing the city’s Code of Ordinance to exempt owners of 119 Middle St. from off-street parking requirements.

-Conduct a public hearing and consider reallocating Community Development Block Grant Program funds.

-Consider the transfer of 727 Third Avenue to the Redevelopment Commission. The RDC will transfer the property to CarolinaEast Health System to be used to build a health clinic. The board will also consider transferring $313,018.88 to CEHS for the project.

