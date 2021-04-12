In the Now – April 12, 2021

Good Monday morning, New Bern Now readers. Here’s what’s in store for you today.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

In the News

Habitat for Humanity helps put families into houses through a sweat-equity program. Client families help build or restore their future home and once they move in, have a good house with an affordable mortgage. One way that Habitat for Humanity raises money is through its ReStore store on Pollock Street in New Bern.

Think of ReStore as a thrift store for furnishings and just about anything you would need to improve or repair your house, at a fraction of the cost of buying new items. The inventory constantly changes.

If you have gently used furnishings, household items, tools, appliances, etc., you can bring them down to the store or call for a free pickup. But ReStore goes one step further: They are coming to your neighborhood. Go here for more.

Today in History

1204 The Fourth Crusade sacks Constantinople.

1606 England adopts the Union Jack as its flag.

1770 Parliament repeals the Townsend Acts.

1782 The British navy wins a major naval engagement against the colonists in the American Revolution at the Battle of Saints, off Dominica.

1811 The first colonists arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington.

1861 Fort Sumter is shelled by the Confederacy, starting America’s Civil War.

1864 Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest captures Fort Pillow, in Tennessee.

1877 The first catcher’s mask is used in a baseball game.

1911 Pierre Prier completes the first non-stop London-Paris flight in three hours and 56 minutes.

1916 American cavalrymen and Mexican bandit troops clash at Parral, Mexico.

1927 The British Cabinet comes out in favor of voting rights for women.

1944 The U.S. 20th Air Force is activated to begin the strategic bombing of Japan.

1945 President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies at Warm Spring, Georgia. Harry S. Truman becomes president.

1954 Bill Haley records “Rock Around the Clock.”

1955 Dr. Jonas Salk’s discovery of a polio vaccine is announced.

1961 Soviet Yuri Alexeyevich Gagarin becomes first man to orbit the Earth.

1963 Police use dogs and cattle prods on peaceful civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama.

1966 Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American major league umpire.

1983 Harold Washington is elected the first black mayor of Chicago.

Final Notes

