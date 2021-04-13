ReStore announces its April InStore Silent Auction

April may be known for bringing showers, but it also has brought another InStore Silent Auction to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

In addition to the ever-changing selection of a wide variety of slightly used items available at this retail operation, the InStore Silent Auction has a special room set aside to feature another monthly selection of pieces with additional appeal to the picky bargain hunters.

Among the 20 choices this month are a pair of Saddle Seat Bar Stools, framed paintings and ocean-view black & white photographs, a lovely inlaid pedestal table, a folding bookcase, a Fender Guitar, a unique fabric lamp, a birds-in-flight enameled wall sculpture, and a Vintage Disney Lithograph of a scene from Bambi. Opening bids range from $15 to $150.

This month’s auction is open now for bids until Friday, April 29 at noon. There is no charge to register to bid on one or more items. Bidders can revisit the separate Silent Auction room any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on a desired item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed at the end of the month, winning bidders will be notified and have two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is located at 930 Pollock St. in New Bern and the InStore Silent Auction has a separate room to view and bid on the 20 items displayed. The regular store hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County operates the ReStore to generate important revenue to support building new homes for eligible individuals and families, as well as assist existing homeowners with needed repairs. Another benefit of the ReStore is keeping tons of still usable items out of the landfill. Anyone interested in donating gently used items for a future InStore Auction or the ReStore should contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.