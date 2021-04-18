Earth Day 2021 is next week, what are you doing?

“We can never have enough of Nature.” – Henry David Thoreau

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now

Celebrate New Bern’s Earth Day with us on April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn about the people and organizations who work hard to preserve and protect our natural resources. Find out how you can make small changes toward living a more sustainable life.

We’re excited to announce that we have a wide variety of guest speakers for New Bern Now’s 3rd Earth Day event!

On the schedule, we have:

NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County,

Sierra Club – Croatan Group

The Crazy Botanist

North Carolina Forestry Association

Carolina Nature Coalition

Green Burial Project

North Carolina Coastal Federation

North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal Plain Chapter

Coastal Environmental Partnership

Seed to Shaker

The folks at Hanna House Bed & Breakfast will be showing their honeybee hives and car charging station that day from noon – 2:30 p.m. They’re located at 218 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern.

We’re waiting on final confirmation from a few more presenters. The schedule of presenters and the time that they will be speaking will be published on April 20.

Let us know if you have any questions if by sending us an email.