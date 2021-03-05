Walk-In Bathtub Improv-A-Thon in celebration of International Fanny Pack Day

Walk-In Bathtub is back on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in celebration of International Fanny Pack Day!

Five 45-minute shows, with 15 minutes of cleaning between each show, social distancing observed in accordance with the Governor’s Orders. We all need a good laugh these days – come join us for a fun night! Using your suggestions, Walk-In Bathtub will create ridiculous riffs, wacky worlds and silly situations. Similiar to the games played by the show “Whose line is it anyway?”, Walk-In Bathtub promises a night you won’t be able to forget…no matter how hard you try.

Each show is 45 minutes in length. Doors will open 5 minutes before ach performance. This show is Rated R.

Shows at 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. No more than 25 seats sold for each performance, social distancing observed.

Grab your fanny pack and come on down! Join Walk-In Bathtub for a special Fanny Pack Day celebration. You never know what will pop up in improv

The Athens Theatre located at 414 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.

Feel free to come to multiple shows, since each show will be completely different! Tickets are $10 (not including sales tax and online fees) and are available at secure.boxofficeavenue.com/NewBernCivicTheatre/.

By George Oliver, Walk-In Bathtub