Tryon Palace Presents New Exhibit: Celebrating 250 Years

“A Lasting Monument: Creating North Carolina’s First Permanent Capitol

March 6, Tryon Palace will present its new exhibit, “A Lasting Monument: Creating North Carolina’s First Permanent Capitol,” in the Duffy Gallery of the North Carolina History Center. The exhibit celebrates 250 years of Governor Tryon’s Palace, from 1770 to 2020. One of North Carolina’s most beautiful historic landmarks, the story of this elegant Georgian-style structure reveals a complex, multi-faceted journey through North Carolina’s history beginning in Colonial America as the Royal Governor’s residence and administrative building, and triumphing over tragedy through decades of American change, destruction and perseverance. The exhibit explores the process of establishing a permanent capitol in North Carolina, its short lifespan, and its resurrection into the legacy it is today.

Tryon Palace’s elegance and beauty has become a symbol of pride in and appreciation of the past, especially to New Bernians and North Carolinians. It is a must visit destination for all who view the past as the key to the present and the future. Ticketed tours of the Governor’s Palace’s first floor are available daily by reservation and remain limited in capacity under current health and safety guidelines. Tryon Palace’s grounds include several acres of period gardens and wilderness trails to explore and escape into nature. Views of the Trent River from the Palace’s South Lawn are magnificent.

“A Lasting Monument: Creating North Carolina’s First Permanent Capitol,” can be enjoyed Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Duffy Gallery. Exhibit dates are from March 6th through January 16, 2022. Entry to this Special Exhibit is included with purchase of a One Day Pass or Galleries Pass. The Duffy Gallery, named for Minnette Chapman Duffy, is located inside the North Carolina History Center at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern. Additional information can be found at www.tryonpalace.org or by calling 1-800-767-1560.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace