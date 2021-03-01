Little Talks: New Lecture Series at Bank of the Arts

March 18th, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is proud to present Little Talks, a new lecture series at the Bank of the Arts. This lecture series will be a quarterly event hosting a guest lecturer who is an expert on a specific subject matter. Each lecture will be followed by an open discussion between guests and the lecturer. The first Little Talk will be at the Bank of the Arts on Thursday, March 18th from 6:00 -7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for members and students, $15 for nonmembers, and free for children under the age of 18. Tickets can be purchased at cravenarts.org via the online gallery, over the phone and in person at the Bank of the Arts.

Our first lecturer will be Ed Macomber, President of the Twin River’s Artist Association, discussing techniques in art restoration. Known to many in New Bern as the original owner of the local artist supply store “Arts and Materials,” Ed Macomber’s work has been featured in local, regional, and national exhibitions. Working primarily in watercolor, Macomber’s paintings reflect both brilliance of color and discipline of line and brush stroke, which gives Ed’s art a unique style and verve. His work depicts scenes ranging from jazz musicians, sports scenes, urban landscapes, and portraits. He has received numerous awards for his work, including Signature Membership into the North Carolina Watercolor Society. Macomber is also a member of the Southern Watercolor Society, and the American Watercolor Society. Macomber has been restoring artwork for many years and was recently commissioned by Craven County to restore a painting of the Earl of Craven. Visit Bank of the Arts or Cravenarts.org to purchase your tickets.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street, New Bern, NC

By Mairin Gwyn Narron