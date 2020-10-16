Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter 2020 Day of Service

October 16, 2020
DAR Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter
Paula Quinn, RDS Chapter Recording Secretary, with Essie Mallison,
Craven County’s Hope Family Resource Center, delivering 11 Art Bags.

On the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) “Day of Service”, DAR members all over the world celebrate the anniversary of  the October 11, 1890 founding of the organization by participating in special volunteer service projects.

For the sixth annual DAR “Day of Service”, the Richards Dobbs Spaight (RDS) Chapter delivered “Art Bags” to 23 Foster Families of Craven and Pamlico Counties. The families received art supplies ranging from crayons, colored pencils, markers, play dough/modeling clay, sketch pads, coloring books, glue, scissors, watercolor paints and construction paper, to supplies for paper bag puppets and paper plate crafts such as pompoms, pipe cleaners, craft sticks, stickers and feathers. Each child received fall and winter bookmarks to color, Christmas ornaments to make, and Thanksgiving placemats to color and share with their families.

Sims Wayt, RDS Chapter Regent, with Lisa Moore, Jones County Victim Advocate at Coastal Women’s Shelter, receiving art supplies. Ms. Moore wears purple to raise awareness of Domestic Violence.

In addition, the chapter provided art supplies to the Coastal Women’s Shelter (CWS) in support of “National Domestic Violence Awareness” month. CWS is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties.

L – R: Sims Wayt (RDS Chapter Regent), Annie Donaldson (Foster Care& Adoption), Tina Chase (CPS Investigator), Lauren Weatherly (CPS Supervisor), Macy Poole (Adoption & Foster Care) with Paula Quinn (RDS Chapter Recording Secretary) delivering 12 Art Bags for the Foster Families in Pamlico County.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

By Sims Wayt, Regent, Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR