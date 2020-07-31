Virtual History Presentations Continue with Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds

The New Bern Historical Society will continue its popular virtual history presentations with “Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds.” Originally a Lunch & Learn crowd-pleaser, selling out twice, now it will be livestreamed on the Historical Society’s Facebook page starting August 17 at 2 p.m. It will be aired daily in five segments at no charge.

This program features a visit from five remarkable women from New Bern’s past. Some will be familiar; others may surprise you. From the 19th and early 20th centuries, and varied walks of life, these women have fascinating stories that you’ll want to hear. You’ll meet Kady Brownell, a Civil War soldier; activist Sarah Dudley Pettey, physician Lula Disosway, photographer Bayard Wootten, and nurse and businesswoman Charlotte Rhone. These characters will tell you how, while they considered themselves ordinary women, they left an extraordinary legacy in New Bern. Five local actors, under the direction of Jane Maulucci will portray these women.

Cast: Nelda Coats as Kady Brownell, Teisha Gibbs as Sarah Dudley Pettey, Cinda Hill as Lula Disosway, Pat Mora Coxe as Bayard Wootten, and Carol Becton as Charlotte Rhone.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

By Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, New Bern Historical Society