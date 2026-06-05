USDA confirms a New World screwworm detected in calf in Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that a New World screwworm was detected in a 3-week-old calf in Zavala County, Texas, according to a press release dated June 3, 2026.
The release says the New World screwworm “is a serious pest that affects livestock, pets, wildlife, and less commonly, people and birds. NWS larvae (maggots) burrow into the flesh of living animals, causing serious damage to livestock and economic losses.”
The announcement comes two days after Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling met with farmers, fishermen, ranchers, government officials, and others on a farm in New Bern, NC, as reported here.
“If you suspect New World Screwworm maggots in a wound call your local veterinarian or NCDA&CS at 919-707-3250. New World Screwworm is considered a reportable disease in the United States,” according to a press release from the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.