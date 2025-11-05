Unofficial runoff election results in New Bern

Jeffey Odham and Lainy White projected winners of runoff races in New Bern, according to unofficial election results.
The voter turnout increased by two percent since the October municipal election.
Unofficial results that were available at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025 show incumbent mayoral candidate Jeffrey Odham received the most voters with 3,591 votes with 52.84 percent and Holly Raby received 3,205 votes with 47.16 percent. Lainy White received the most votes with 480 votes for Ward 4 alderman with 56.40 percent and incumbent Johnnie Ray Kinsey received 371 votes with 43.60 percent, according to the NC State Board of Elections website.
The official election results will be certified after the provisional ballots are counted and the Craven County Board of Elections holds the canvass meeting.
On Oct. 7, 2025, James “Trey” Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), incumbent Bobby Aster (Ward 3), incumbent Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) won the election for seats on the Board of Aldermen, as reported here.
In October, incumbent Jeffrey Odham received 49.16 percent of the vote and Holly Raby received 41.54 percent in the mayoral race. Lainy White received 40.22 percent of the vote and incumbent Johnnie Ray Kinsey received 34.28 percent of the vote in the Ward 4 alderman race. The races went to a runoff election after no one received 50 percent of the vote plus one.
The runoff election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Candidates share their thoughts
We asked the candidates to share their thoughts about the runoff election. Here’s what they said:
Jeffrey Odham
Holly Raby
Holly Raby said, “I congratulated the mayor on his win. He ran a good race, and I wish him well.
Lainy White
Lainy White said, “It is an honor to be trusted to represent the voices and the needs of the people of Ward 4. As a servant leader I will support responsible growth and smart planning for our future. New Bern deserves a compassionate, engaging and attentive leader. I’m looking forward to being that leader.”
“I also want to thank the many people who supported my campaign for all their hard work and dedication to winning this race. I am humbled to be a part of such a wonderful community,” she said.
Johnnie Ray Kinsey
Voter turnout
Voter turnout increased by two percent since the October 2025 municipal election when 27.13 percent of registered voters cast 6,279 ballots for mayoral candidates and 808 for Ward 4 alderman candidates.
The unofficial November 2025 runoff election results show 6,796 ballots were cast for the mayoral candidates and 851 were cast for alderman of Ward 4 candidates.
The last time New Bern had an odd-year municipal election was in October 2017 when 18.27 percent of 3,769 registered voters cast their ballot.
