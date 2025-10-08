Updated: Unofficial elections results are in for New Bern

The unofficial results are in.
Unofficial results show over 25 percent of the registered voters cast their ballots for candidates running for the mayor and city council, known locally as the Board of Aldermen in New Bern, NC, according to unofficial results on the NC State Board of Elections website.
A candidate needs 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to be declared the winner to avoid a runoff.
Unofficial election results on the NC State Board of Elections website that were updated on Oct. 10, 2025 at 3:56 p.m. show:
New Bern Mayor
Jeffrey Odham (incumbent) received 3,088 with 49.17 percent, Holly Raby received 2,608 votes with 41.53 percent, Scott Andrew received 409 votes with 6.51 percent; Gregory Ryan Fahy received 164 with 2.61 percent and there were 11 Write-In votes with 0.18 percent.
New Bern’s City Council, known locally as the Board of Aldermen
Ward 1 Alderman: James “Trey” Ferguson received 805 votes with 60.03 percent, Alana Huber received 463 votes with 34.53 percent, Bernard W. White received 72 votes at 5.37 percent and there were 11 Write-Ins with 0.07 percent.
Ward 2 Alderman: Sharon Bryant received 391 votes at 50.52 percent, Debby Seymore received 381 with 49.22 percent and there were two Write-In votes with 0.26 percent.
Ward 3 Alderman: Bobby Aster (incumbent) received 1,118 votes with 97.30 percent and there were 31 Write-In votes with 2.70 percent.
Ward 4 Alderman: Lainy White received 325 votes with 40.22 percent; Johnnie Ray Kinsey (incumbent) received 277 votes with 34.28 percent; Nadine Buchanan with 202 votes at 25 percent and four Write-In votes with 0.50 percent.
Ward 5 Alderman: Barbara Best (incumbent) received 420 votes with 65.02 percent; Manny Ruiz received 223 votes with 34.52 percent and three Write-In votes with 0.46 percent.
Ward 6 Alderman: Dana Edwards Outlaw received 817 votes with 64.84 percent; Nat McKeller Crosby received 438 votes with 34.76 percent and five Write-Ins with 0.40 percent.
The unofficial results also show 4,146 people voted yes for the Street and Sidewalk Bond Referendum with 69.61 percent and 1,810 voted no with 30.39 percent.
The unofficial results also show 3,913 people voted yes for the Parks and Recreational Bonds Referendum with 65.74 percent and 2,039 voted no with 34.26 percent.
The unofficial results also show 4,591 people voted yes for the Stormwater Bonds Referendum with 75.58 percent and 1,483 voted no with 24.42 percent.
The Craven County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 to canvass the election.
If candidates qualify for a runoff after the Board of Elections conducts a canvass, they will have up until Oct. 16 to request a runoff, according to the Elections Director. Find out more here.
Editor’s note: Article updated on Oct. 10, 2025 at 8:55 p.m.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.