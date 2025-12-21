Thirteen seek Craven County commissioner seats

Friday was the last day to file a notice to run for a seat on the Craven County Board of Commissioners.
Thirteen candidates filed to run for seats on the Board of Commissioners during the filing period in December 2026 in North Carolina.
The following candidates (listed in alphabetical order) have filed to run for Craven County commissioner, according to a list on the NC State Board of Elections website. The website notes that, “These lists are not always final, as lists can change for many reasons and filing periods for some offices are held at different times than others for the same election.”
John Chittick (R), Craig Lewis, Jr. (R) and Joshua D. Whitford (R) are seeking the Craven County commissioner seat in District 1.
Gregory Holmes (D) and Jason R. Jones (R-incumbent) are running for the District 2 seat.
Beatrice “Bea” Smith (D-incumbent) is unopposed in District 3.
Etteinne “ET” Mitchell (R-incumbent) and Guy D. Smith (R) are seeking the seat in District 4.
Shevel (Sherry) Hunt (R-incumbent) and Theron McCabe (D) are running for the seat in District 5.
Chadwick B. Howard (R-incumbent) is unopposed in District 6.
Dennis “Denny” Bucher (R-incumbent) and Greg Muse (R) are seeking the seat in District 7.
The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2026, and the general election is on November 3. Voter dates and information can be found here.
Maps of Craven County districts can be found here.
