Things to do in New Bern — December 2025

Looking for something in the greater New Bern area?
Below is a list of community events, public meetings and things to do in December.
Community events
Dec. 5-7 and 12-14: The Nutcracker Ballet produced by Down East Dance at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.
Dec. 6: Trail to Tryon Run
Dec. 6: City of New Bern Christmas Parade starting at 10 a.m. from George Street to Pollock Street.
Dec. 6: City of New Bern Coastal Christmas Flotilla from 5:30-8 p.m. at Union Point Park.
Dec. 12: West New Bern Fire Department Christmas Hay Rides at Alberty H Bangert Elementary School, 3712 Canterbury Rd. in Trent Woods.
Dec. 12: Artwalk in downtown New Bern from 5-8 p.m. presented by the Craven Arts Council.
Dec. 12: Live Window Displays in downtown New Bern from 6-8 p.m. presented by Swiss Bear.
Dec. 13: Cookie Walk at 311 Middle St. and the Holiday Arts and Crafts Market at 320 Pollock St. presented by Christ Church.
Dec. 13: The Holly and The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. presented by the New Bern Woman’s Club.
Dec. 13: Wreaths Across America – New Bern, 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery, 1711 National Ave.
Dec. 13: Movie in the Park: “The Santa Clause” at dusk at Union Point Park presented by the city.
Dec. 16: Craven County Board of Education Work Session, 8:30 a.m. at the Central Services, 3600 Trent Rd. Meeting agendas, minutes and videos can be found here.
Dec. 18: Craven County Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. at Grover C. Fields Middle, 2000 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Dec. 18: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at the New Bern Civic Theatre.
Local government
Dec. 9: New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. Meeting agendas, minutes and videos can be found here.
Dec. 15: Craven County Commissioners meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the CC Administration Building, 406 Craven St. in New Bern. Meeting agendas, minutes and videos can be found here.
Note: Note: Dates and times are subject to change based on weather and other factors. Check with the organizer before you go.
Outdoor recreation
Enjoy a day at the park! There’s always fun to be had at parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation. They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, skating and other things.
Go camping at the New Bern KOA, 1565 B. St. in Bridgeton or Flanners Beach/Neuse River Recreation.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
On the water
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
