Then and Now: Former site of Sudan Shriners complex

Landmark structure was bought and demolished in three-and-a-half years.
Craven County government purchased the Sudan Shriners complex (parking lots, the building, and the grassy parcel extending to the riverfront) for $6 million to be used for parking for the County Administration, Court Facilities Complex, among other things in downtown New Bern, NC.
The four pieces of land on the corner of Broad and East Front streets include the Sudan Shriners Temple. The 40,000 square-foot building, which was constructed in 1951, has been closed since it was flooded during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, as previously reported here.
The structure was reduced to its foundation in June 2026. The cost of demolition was estimated at $2.8 million.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.