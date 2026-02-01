Snow covers New Bern

Over 9 inches of snow has accumulated in New Bern today and it continues to fall.
Areas of Craven County were visited by the heaviest snowfall in the area in years.
North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on Jan. 29, 2026, in anticipation due to a significant winter weather event, according to a press release.
The storm comes after the state experienced “severe winter weather, including freezing rain, which caused widespread power outages and hazardous conditions, and the State has since experienced sustained below-average temperatures, further exacerbating the impact on public safety, infrastructure, and essential services” on Jan. 25 and 26, the release said.
“The projected winter storm could further disrupt and provide additional strain on essential services, public safety, infrastructure and utility systems,” the release said.
Yesterday, several cities and counties issued proclamations of a State of Emergency, including the New Bern and Craven County.
The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, NC Weather Forecast Office reported this morning that the “winter storm is expected to be a historic storm, with the potential of the first 12 inches plus snowfall event in eastern NC since December 1989 or March 1980,” according to a press release.
Impacts could last into the majority of next week, the release said.
“The window to complete preparations is closing.”
“The combination of snow, cold and wind will lead to life threatening conditions and render travel treacherous,” the release said.
