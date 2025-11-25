Rezonings, property sales, among items on Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – Nov. 25

Board of Aldermen to consider several items on Tuesday, including public hearings on rezonings, update on new utility bill printing services and other items.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
They will consider holding a public hearing and consider the rezoning of 3610 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 1506 S. Glenburnie Rd, 4301 US Hwy 70 East, 3328 Neuse Blvd. and the initial zoning of 4301 US Hwy 70E.
The board will hear an update on the new utility bill printing services.
They will consider adopting a resolution approving the sale of properties at 827 Bloomfield St., 841 Bloomfield St. and 841 Pavie Ave.
They will also consider adopting an ordinance to amend the Personnel chapter of the Code of Ordinances.
Other agenda items can be found in the full agenda and meeting packet here.
Meeting minutes and agendas can be found here. Meeting videos can be found on the city’s Facebook page, City 3 TV and YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.